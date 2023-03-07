Sudan general says military leaders clinging to power

CAIRO (AP) — A powerful paramilitary commander has slammed Sudan’s ruling generals, saying they oppose stepping down to allow for a democratic transition under a civilian administration. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, said Tuesday his conflict with other military leaders centers on the issue of handing over power to civilians. Sudan was plunged into chaos after a military coup removed a Western-backed government in October 2021, stalling its short-lived transition to democracy after nearly three decades of autocratic rule under President Omar al-Bashir. Under mounting pressure, the generals and pro-democracy groups reached an initial agreement in December that would allow the formation of a civilian government.

