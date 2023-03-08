Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:16 PM

Desert Sands Unified looking to fill non-teaching positions at weekend job fair

DSUSD

The Desert Sands Unified School District will be holding a job fair on Saturday, March 11th, from 8:00 am until noon, at the district office, at 47-950 Dune Palms Road in La Quinta.

According to the district they are looking to fill full-time non-teaching positions at the job fair. Jobs open include bus drivers, nutrition services assistants, and paraeducators for special needs students. The district also says that training will be provided for these important positions.

The job fair will also be looking to hire substitutes as athletic trainers, bus drivers, security agents, custodians, health techs, lifeguards, and more.

Additional information can be found at https://www.edjoin.org/dsusd but no appointments are needed.

Article Topic Follows: News

Rich Tarpening

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content