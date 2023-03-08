Desert Sands Unified looking to fill non-teaching positions at weekend job fair

The Desert Sands Unified School District will be holding a job fair on Saturday, March 11th, from 8:00 am until noon, at the district office, at 47-950 Dune Palms Road in La Quinta.

According to the district they are looking to fill full-time non-teaching positions at the job fair. Jobs open include bus drivers, nutrition services assistants, and paraeducators for special needs students. The district also says that training will be provided for these important positions.

The job fair will also be looking to hire substitutes as athletic trainers, bus drivers, security agents, custodians, health techs, lifeguards, and more.

Additional information can be found at https://www.edjoin.org/dsusd but no appointments are needed.