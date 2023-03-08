Man mauled to death by four dogs at Jurupa Valley property

Four dogs that mauled a man to death at a Jurupa Valley home where he was working on a project for the owner were slated to be put down today.

The fatality occurred about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at a house near the intersection of Bellegrave Avenue and Martin Street, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

"This is a tragedy, and our thoughts go out to this gentleman's family and loved ones,'' agency Director Erin Gettis said.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Department of Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said the four canines -- three Belgian Malinois and a Cane Corso -- were impounded at the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley and are scheduled for humane euthanasia.

Welsh said the victim was at the property to perform work on behalf of the owner, who had converted it into a business.

"It was reported that the victim did some prior work ... and had been at the property previously without incident,'' Welsh said.

He said the dogs' owner was not at the location Tuesday morning.

The circumstances behind the mauling were still unclear, but according to Welsh, the victim was heard screaming, prompting a neighbor to call 911. Sheriff's deputies arrived minutes later and discovered the man fatally injured.

The owner reached the location later Tuesday and immediately surrendered the four dogs to authorities, Welsh said.

Gettis said the mauling serves as "a horrific reminder for dog owners to be vigilant in keeping communities, dogs and people safe."