Stars and Stripes: American tennis connection stronger than ever on and off the court

Taylor Fritz ended the 21-year American male tennis drought winning the BNP Paribas Open a year ago. On the women's side, a 22-year drought still looms as the last player from the States to win was Serena Williams in 2001.

This year American tennis is at a premium. Three men inside the Top 20 and two women inside the Top 10.

“We just all support each other and I think we are all feeding off each others energy and I think that’s what makes being apart of this tournament even more exciting," said World No. 6 Coco Gauff. "Playing this as an American and playing this event where Taylor did well last year and other Americans did well last year. Hoping we can all do well again this year.”

"Love to see the camaraderie that we have had in those tournaments and even this one. Frances Tiafoe hitting with Coco Gauff on Stadium 1 a few nights ago," said Tennis Channel Host Steve Weissman. "But also on the mens side we have 10 on the men's side in the Top 50 for the first time in 30 years. That's something that is really special."

“All the guys have been super close Tommy, Riley, Frances those are honestly some of my absolute best, closest friends. I think United Cup having the girls and the guys on the same team brought us a lot closer to the women as well," said World No. 5 Taylor Fritz. "It’s been great. We still have our group chat from United Cup that we talk in.”

“We support each other even if we are playing each other. I think we are just rooting for all the Americans right now in tennis and I think it’s fun," said Jessica Pegula. "It makes traveling more fun, it makes competing more fun, and I think it really helps us in the end.”

