The Grant Fuhr celebrity invitational celebrated its fourth year at the Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Desert.

Actors and professional athletes competed in the event for a good cause. All the money raised at the invitational will be donated to the children's program at the Betty Ford Center.

Some of the athletes in this year's event were former Lakers guard Byron Scott, Chicago Bears former quarterback Jim McMahon, Raiders legend Tim Brown, two-time World Series champ David Justice, and much more.

