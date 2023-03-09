Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open Day 4: Play and weather warming up at Indian Wells

Main draw matches are underway and heating up at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Thursday featured some veteran stars such as Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem and Andy Murray - all of whom won in their return to Indian Wells.

We also have our eye on the American players in the men's and women's draw. The stars and stripes are strong right now in the sport and could potentially put forth a tournament champion like last year with Taylor Fritz.

Follow along for LIVE scoring and order of play of the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo will have complete coverage of this year's tournament.

