Railroad CEO ‘sorry,’ but avoids specifics at Senate hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO is apologizing to Congress and pledging millions of dollars to help East Palestine, Ohio, recover from last month’s fiery train derailment. But he stopped short on Thursday of fully endorsing a Senate bill that would toughen safety regulations. He also did not make specific commitments to pay for the long-term health care and economic effects to the community. Senators are investigating railway safety and the Biden administration’s response to the disaster. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw said he was “deeply sorry” for the impact of the derailment and the railroad would “do the right thing.” Senators from both parties want to impose new regulations on railroads.

By STEPHEN GROVES and JOSH FUNK Associated Press

