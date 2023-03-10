New coach, GM work to reshape Arizona Cardinals roster

NEEDS: The Cardinals are in reset mode with new coach Jonathan Gannon and new GM Monti Ossenfort. They have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray and a handful of defensive centerpieces in LBs Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, along with DBs Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson. Outside of that, the Cardinals need talent at just about every spot, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines. Arizona is also reportedly shopping three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is still one of the game’s elite receivers, but carries a $29.9 million cap number next season. That situation could obviously affect who the Cardinals target during free agency.

