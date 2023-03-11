IS group says it killed more than 35 ‘Christians’ in Congo

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing more than 35 people and wounding dozens in eastern Congo. In a statement posted Friday by Aamaq, the militants’ news agency, it said it killed “Christians” with guns and knives and destroyed their property in Mukondi village in North Kivu province. It also published a photo of the houses on fire. The announcement comes after local authorities confirmed that at least 45 people were killed last week in several attacks by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces, a militia with links to IS. The ADF rebels are accused by the U.N. and rights groups of maiming, raping and abducting civilians, including children.

