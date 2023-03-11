Syrian state media: Israel fires missiles at western city

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state news agency says Israeli missiles have targeted a western city wounding three soldiers. SANA said Sunday the missiles were fired at Masyaf in Hama province at dawn. Other local media reported that Syria’s air defenses shot several of them down. No deaths were immediately reported. Photos from SANA show the missiles may have landed on farmland. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years. However, it rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. It says it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, notably Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

