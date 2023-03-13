Activists urge UN Security Council to refer Myanmar to court

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Human rights activists are urging the U.N. Security Council to refer Myanmar’s military rulers to the International Criminal Court and for neighboring Southeast Asian countries to support the opposition pro-democracy movement. The leaders of two women’s rights organizations spoke to reporters ahead of a closed council meeting Monday on the escalating crisis in Myanmar. Members heard briefings by the U.N. special envoy for Myanmar and the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. May Sabe Phyu, director of the Gender Equality Network, accused Myanmar’s military of conducting “a terror campaign” with acts that constituted crimes against humanity.

