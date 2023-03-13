Australia says nuclear subs needed to counter militarization

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s defense minister says a deal to buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the United States was necessary to counter the biggest conventional military buildup in the region since World War II. Australian officials say the deal will cost up to $245 billion over the next three decades and create 20,000 jobs. It comes at a time that China is rapidly building up its own military. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said Tuesday that it had made a huge diplomatic effort for months ahead of Monday’s announcement of the deal. He said it made more than 60 calls to regional and world leaders and Australia had even offered to keep China in the loop.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.