UK: Tens of thousands of doctors kick off 3-day strike

LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of junior doctors are on strike across England to demand better pay, kicking off three days of widespread disruption at the U.K.‘s state-funded hospitals and health clinics. Junior doctors make up the bulk of doctors in NHS hospitals, and senior doctors and other medics have had to be drafted in to cover for emergency services, critical care and maternity services. The British Medical Association, the doctors’ trade union, says pay for junior doctors has fallen 26% in real terms since 2008, while workload and patient waiting lists are at record highs. Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, said some cancer care will likely be affected, alongside routine appointments and some operations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.