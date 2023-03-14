Clashes erupt in Pakistan as police try to arrest Imran Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Clashes have erupted in Pakistan after police tried to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan from his home in the eastern city of Lahore. Khan remained under siege Wednesday, a day after about a dozen officers and some 35 Khan supporters were injured in the violence. Police arrived to arrest Khan for failing to appear in court on graft charges, police and officials said. It triggered nationwide protests from Khan’s party. Khan is charged with illegally selling state gifts he had received during his term as premier and concealing his assets. Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April, has claimed that a string of legal cases against him, which includes terrorism charges, are a plot to discredit him.

By BABAR DOGAR and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

