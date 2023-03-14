Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 8:57 AM

Police say a body found in a west Phoenix canal; no ID yet

PHOENIX (AP) — A body was recovered from a west Phoenix canal on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Phoenix police said the body was discovered found around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

They said officers responded to an injured person call that was initially reported as a water rescue.

When they arrived, they found a body in the water.

The body has not been identified and police said details are limited at this time as officers actively investigate the incident.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content