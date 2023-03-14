Supervisor Perez allocates $1M in funding for expansion of FIND Food Bank

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved an agenda item from Supervisor V. Manuel Perez that would give $1 million in funding for the expansion of FIND Food Bank.

This funding will assist the food bank in covering the Coachella Valley region and will expand into the Morongo Southern San Bernardino County as well as Anza and Blythe.

The funding is coming from money set aside for Supervisor Manuel Perez from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act to go towards projects for housing, economic recovery, and other priorities.

“Over the past few years, the number of working families, children, seniors and others facing food insecurity in the region has increased dramatically," said Debbie Espinosa, the CEO of FIND Food Bank

FIND Food Bank has more than doubled the number of people served each month since the COVID-19 outbreak began, delivering more than 20 million meals annually.

The food bank is planning on extending its food distribution capacity, and was given a donation of land adjacent to their current building in Indio. The proposed project has an estimated cost of $11 million for a new building and equipment.

FIND Food Bank has also secured two grants from the State of California of approximately $3.8 million and $1.7 million.