Yoon: Seoul-Tokyo ties key to address N Korea, supply chains

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president wants to quickly overcome decades of lingering hostility left over from Japan’s past colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and forge a united front to meet regional security and economic challenges facing the neighbors. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol gave written responses to questions from The Associated Press and other foreign media before he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week. Yoon said tighter Seoul-Tokyo cooperation is crucial to face North Korea’s nuclear threat and global supply chain vulnerabilities. Yoon’s government last week took a major step toward improving ties by announcing local funding to compensate Koreans enslaved by Japan during its 1910-1945 colonial rule.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

