Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 5:07 PM

Palm Springs releases hundreds of pages of archived documents on Section 14 and Frank Bogert

Statue of former Palm Springs Mayor Frank Bogert outside of City Hall. The statue was removed in 2022
KESQ
Statue of former Palm Springs Mayor Frank Bogert outside of City Hall. The statue was removed in 2022

A new development in the controversy around former Palm Springs Mayor Frank Bogert and the history of Section 14.

Hundreds of pages of archived documents are now viewable on the city’s website. The historical records range from the early 1930s to the late 1960s.

Section 14 was home to hundreds of people, mostly minority families, until the 60s. They were evicted and their homes razed for the city’s development.

While the city has formally apologized, it is currently facing a lawsuit for the actions and investigating reparations proposals.

Bogert’s statue was removed from city hall last year amid public outcry and allegations of his involvement with the Section 14 removals.

Now, the organization "Friends of Frank Bogert" are saying in a statement to News Channel 3:

"The newly released documents support what Friends of Frank Bogert have contended for two years -- that the city council acted on false information when voting to remove the statue.”

- statement from friends of bogert

News Channel 3 is still reviewing the documents. We have reached out to the city for comment.

You can see the documents below:

uAV65GBI-Section-14-Demolition-HauDownload
Bureau-of-Indian-Affairs-HDownload
Report-of-Special-CommitteDownload
Section-14-Abatement-ChronDownload
Section-14-Abatements-Pha-1Download
Section-14-Abatements-Pha-2Download
Section-14-Abatements-Pha-3Download
Section-14-Abatements-Pha-4Download
Section-14-Abatements-Pha-5Download
Section-14-Abatements-PhaDownload
UOWFPWrW-Section-14-Demolition-HauDownload
lou5Hi2C-Section-14-Updates-to-CityDownload
Article Topic Follows: News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content