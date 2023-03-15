Palm Springs releases hundreds of pages of archived documents on Section 14 and Frank Bogert
A new development in the controversy around former Palm Springs Mayor Frank Bogert and the history of Section 14.
Hundreds of pages of archived documents are now viewable on the city’s website. The historical records range from the early 1930s to the late 1960s.
Section 14 was home to hundreds of people, mostly minority families, until the 60s. They were evicted and their homes razed for the city’s development.
While the city has formally apologized, it is currently facing a lawsuit for the actions and investigating reparations proposals.
Bogert’s statue was removed from city hall last year amid public outcry and allegations of his involvement with the Section 14 removals.
Now, the organization "Friends of Frank Bogert" are saying in a statement to News Channel 3:
News Channel 3 is still reviewing the documents. We have reached out to the city for comment.
You can see the documents below: