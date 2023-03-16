A few days left to enjoy entertainment at BNP Paribas

With the BNP Paribas Open coming to an end on Sunday, there are plenty of events to enjoy before it's over.

The last two events honoring community heroes will take place on Thursday and Friday. The Champions Volunteer Foundation recognizes locals between the first and second set of the evening session's first match on Stadium 1.

Here is a list of events happening through the weekend:

Steve Furgal's International Tennis Tours Day: A booth is near Food Village where you can learn more about tennis travel offerings.

UTR Dingles Championships: Special guests/players will compete in "Dingles" which is a combo singles and doubles exhibition tennis format. This will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Stadium 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Talk with The Tennis Podcast and WTA Player Laura Siegemund: This will be on the Village Stage between 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Chef Sousa Demonstration: The chef from the Suite Level will be offering a cooking demonstration for his mole recipe. This will be on Thursday on the Village Stage from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Evening Entertainment with Amy Serrano: Electric Violinist Amy Serrano will be performing on the Village Stage on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Evening Entertainment with Skip Johnson Duo: A multi-instrumentalist will perform with his saxophone, acoustic guitar, and voice on the Village Stage Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Read more about the events happening at BNP Paribas Open on its website.

Much more entertainment is expected during Championship Weekend throughout the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.