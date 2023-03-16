Pakistan court rejects ex-PM Khan’s plea to suspend warrant
By BABAR DOGAR and MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s petition to suspend a warrant for him to appear in court in a graft case linked to his term in office. Thursday’s development increased the likelihood of another police attempt to arrest Khan. The ousted premier is due in court in the capital, Islamabad, on Saturday to answer the indictment that he had illegally sold state gifts as prime minister and concealed assets. Judge Zafar Iqbal ruled against suspending the warrant after hearing arguments from Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris and the prosecution. Khan has been holed up in his home in the eastern city of Lahore, where clashes erupted this week when police tried to detain him.