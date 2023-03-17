E. Vista Chino reopens after flood closure

The Palm Springs Police Department announced East Vista Chino had reopened through its Whitewater Wash crossing Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. The closure had extended from Clubhouse Drive and the Cathedral City limit.

The roadway is a major traffic artery in and out of Palm Springs and was closed Wednesday morning to all traffic due to water on the road.

Traffic in and out of Palm Springs has been jammed on alternate routes since a storm earlier in the week on Thursday that filled washes with water.

Other wash crossings remained closed due to flooding from mountain snow melt.

The City of Palm Springs says that the following roads will remain closed until further notice due to difficult driving conditions:

N. Indian Canyon Drive is closed from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue.

N. Gene Autry Trail is closed from E. Via Escuela to Salvia Road.

Alternate routes include Ramon Road, Dinah Shore, and E. Palm Canyon Drive.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing Time Saver Traffic Updates.