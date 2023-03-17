Nearly 3,500 customers left without power in Indio

An outage has left nearly 3,500 customers without power in the city of Indio Friday afternoon.

The Imperial Irrigation District announced at around 5:45 p.m. that approximately 3,427 customers are without power in the city.

POWER OUTAGE: We are experiencing a power outage in Indio affecting 3427 customers. We will continue to post updates as they become available. — IID (@IIDatWork) March 18, 2023

There was no word on the cause of the outage.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.