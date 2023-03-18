Mexico president holds massive rally ahead of 2024 elections

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is holding a massive rally in Mexico City’s main plaza with tens of thousands of people. Many of those attending the Saturday rally agreed that it was the de-facto opening salvo to the 2024 elections that will choose the president’s successor. It may be one of the last rallies that will be headed by López Obrador, who is known for his folksy style and charisma. The process to nominate a presidential candidate for his Morena party will began later this year. But most agree that few of the presidential hopefuls can match the popularity of a president whose approval ratings are routinely above 60%

