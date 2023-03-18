Nigeria electing governors after disputed presidential vote
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Millions of Nigerians are heading back to the polls for gubernatorial elections after last month’s disputed presidential vote. Saturday’s elections are being held amid political tensions and reported attacks in battleground states including in the economic hub of Lagos. The incumbent party is seeking to win there after losing to a lesser-known party in the recent presidential vote. Nearly 90 million people are registered to vote in the gubernatorial election, though analysts fear low participation, as was the case in the presidential election. Nigeria’s electoral body has promised to address some of the challenges, including voting delays that were witnessed in last month’s election.