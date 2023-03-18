UK minister in Rwanda to reinforce migrant deportation plan

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Home Secretary has arrived in Rwanda for a visit aimed at reinforcing the U.K. government’s commitment to a controversial plan to deport some asylum-seekers to the African country. Ahead of her visit, Suella Braverman said the migration policy “will act as a powerful deterrent against dangerous and illegal journeys.” Britain’s Conservative government wants to stop migrants from reaching the U.K. on risky journeys across the English Channel, and a deportation agreement signed with Rwanda last year was part of measures intended to deter the arrivals. But the 140 million-pound ($170 million) plan has been mired in legal challenges, and no one has yet been sent to Rwanda.

