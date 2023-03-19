Skip to Content
Three arrested on firearms charges overnight in Palm Desert

Three people are behind bars following a traffic stop in Palm Desert just after midnight on Sunday.

Riverside County Sherriff's deputies tell us they conducted a traffic stop at Berkey Drive and Varner Road.

During the stop, deputies saw a firearm inside the vehicle.

After further investigation, deputies discovered additional firearms. Some of them were illegally possessed and another was stolen. 

The three people in the vehicle were arrested on firearms charges.

Samantha Lomibao

