Japan Prime Minister Kishida making surprise visit to Ukraine to meet Zelensky

By Jessie Yeung and Teele Rebane, CNN

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making a surprise trip to Ukraine on Tuesday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — a day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Kishida has already left India, where he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is now on his way to Ukraine, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

His trip is the first time a Japanese prime minister has visited a country or region with ongoing fighting since World War II, NHK reported.

It will also be the first visit to Ukraine by an Asian member of the G7 grouping and the first by a US ally in the region.

In the face of China’s growing assertiveness and global reach, Japan and the United States have moved closer in recent years, especially on regional security and intelligence cooperation.

Japan is also a member of the Quad, the informal group focused on security that includes India, Australia and the United States.

Kishida has previously spoken out forcefully against Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor, warning last year that “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow.”

Last month, on the eve of the invasion’s one-year anniversary, Japan pledged $5.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, quadrupling Tokyo’s previous contributions.

“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is not just a European matter, but a challenge to the rules and principles of the entire international community,” Kishida said at the time.

Xi meets ‘dear friend’ Putin

The Japanese leader’s expected arrival in Ukraine follows Xi’s controversial state visit to Russia, his first since the invasion began, with the first day of talks starting on Monday.

Xi’s visit has been framed by Beijing as a peacemaking project — despite deep skepticism in Kyiv and the West.

For the United States and much of Europe, the Chinese leader’s presence in Moscow is a stark show of support for the increasingly isolated Putin, at a time when his military is running out of supplies and Russia’s economy is struggling under Western sanctions.

Throughout the invasion, China has provided Moscow much-needed diplomatic and economic support. It has backed Kremlin rhetoric blaming NATO for the conflict, refused to condemn the invasion, and continued to support Moscow financially by significantly increasing purchases of Russian fuel.

During his visit on Monday, Xi praised Putin and called him a “dear friend.” They discussed the Ukraine war, with further meetings scheduled on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Xi planned to speak with Zelensky after his trip to Moscow, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

It would be the first time the two leaders have spoken since Russia launched its invasion.

Ukrainian, Chinese and US officials all declined to confirm the potential virtual meeting.

