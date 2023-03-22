‘A second chance’ New treatment center in Cathedral City for first responders seeking help

Recovery First Treatment Centers in Cathedral City is aimed at helping first responders recover from addiction.

The owners, Marshall and Elizabeth Richter, tell News Channel 3 they want to work with them through their trauma.

“To watch these people, these first responders especially, it’s just amazing to see from the day they come in here and the day that they’re leaving," said Elizabeth.

The Richters turned two homes into a place where first responders can seek treatment.

“We find that it is hard for them to come forward and ask for help. And we want to see the changes," Marshall said.

"The day in and day out of the trauma that they go through is quite intense," Elizabeth added.

Recovery First Treatment Centers offers a temporary place for up to 12 clients at a time. Both houses are fully furnished with a living room, bathrooms, kitchens, a gym and even a pool.

It's to make any clients feel at home on their road to recovery.

“We’ve got some great staff, we have some therapists that are trauma trained and first responders themselves.”

The Richters are also in recovery themselves, so they know firsthand the struggles that comes with addiction.

“There’s nothing bad about relapse as long as you get back, you know we try to tell our clients that too. Because it always gets better," Marshall explained.

"It does and as long you get up and dust yourself off, you’ll be okay," Elizabeth said.

They want to focus on helping first responders whose trauma is now impacting their everyday lives.

“We see probably a couple times in our lifetime what they see everyday," Marshall added. "Go home and have dinner with their wife and not talk about it, and after a while that takes a toll.”

The Richters tell us they want clients to feel a sense of community, to know they are never alone.

“We’re not promising anything but we want to see the best for everybody. And everybody deserves a second chance," Marshall said.

Recovery First Treatment Centers is welcoming any new clients.

If you are (or were) a first responder, or know anyone that is and may need help, call: (760) 993-4778 OR (760) 99 - FIRST.