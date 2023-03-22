Award honors children for good deeds and positive behavior

The "Do The Right Thing" award is a new initiative that recognizes children who perform good deeds around the community.

Terri Ketover started the award system in the '90s in Miami. Since then it's expanded across dozens of cities across the country. It's now honoring kids in the Coachella Valley.

Any child up to 18 years old can be nominated for the award by a teacher, parent, police officer, or any adult.

Every month a handful of children will be recognized through a ceremony at the Palm Springs Police department. The children will also receive recognition from KESQ.

Chief Andy Mills said awarding children this way puts them on the right path.

“The older you get the more set in your ways you are," he explained. "So this is an opportunity to really help encourage and mold young minds to be positive and just a great influence in our community.”

Children who could be deserving of the award include those who turn in lost items, help someone in need, perform acts of service or volunteer around the community.

To nominate a deserving child all you have to do is fill out an online form.

The first deadline is on March 24.