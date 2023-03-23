I-10 traffic backed up in Cabazon following wreck involving 3 big rigs

Interstate 10 eastbound lanes were backed up following a collision involving three big-rig semis.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert for the 2, 3, and 4 lanes eastbound after one big truck rear-ended a second.

Three trucks were ultimately involved in the collision reported at 8:05 a.m.

Avoid this if you can as there are no major detour options for other drivers. Traffic eastbound was expected to remain backed up for some time.

