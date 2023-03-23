Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 8:49 AM
Published 8:43 AM

I-10 traffic backed up in Cabazon following wreck involving 3 big rigs

Interstate 10 eastbound lanes were backed up following a collision involving three big-rig semis.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert for the 2, 3, and 4 lanes eastbound after one big truck rear-ended a second.

Three trucks were ultimately involved in the collision reported at 8:05 a.m.

Avoid this if you can as there are no major detour options for other drivers. Traffic eastbound was expected to remain backed up for some time.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 on air and online for the latest Time Saver Traffic updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

