World Golf Hall of Fame inductee and local resident Sandra Palmer takes part in Pro-Am at Galleri Classic

Sandra Palmer was recently selected to be in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

A 19-time winner on the LPGA TOUR, including two majors, Palmer will be inducted as part of the 2024 class.

The 2024 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Monday, June 10, 2024 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in the Village of Pinehurst, N.C. coinciding with the 124th U.S. Open Championship.

Palmer lives at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, the site of this year's inaugural Galleri Classic and the former home of the LPGA TOUR's Chevron Championship for 51 years before moving to Houston.

In addition to her ties to Mission Hills, Palmer serves as a player development ambassador at Shadow Hills Golf Club in Indio, a role she started in December 2022.