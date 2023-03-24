Driver killed in early morning crash in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police are still investigating the cause of an early morning deadly crash. According to a news release by the department, they were called to the scene of a vehicle fire around 3:00 a.m. in the area of Highway 111 and Gateway Drive.

When on scene, police discovered that a vehicle had went off the roadway, and had crashed into a block wall before catching on fire. Palm Springs Fire was able to put out the blaze and discovered the deceased driver.

Police say the driver, who was unable to be identified appears to be a male, and was traveling along Highway 111 at a high rate of speed before the accident. The roadway was partially shut down for the investigation and reopened just after 9:00 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and it is unknown whether drugs and/or alcohol or a medical emergency were factors in the crash, says Palm Springs Police.

If you were a witness to this collision or have any additional information, please contact the PSPD Traffic Division, at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers, at 760-347-7867.