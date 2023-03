A person died today at the scene of a fire that damaged a residence in Beaumont, authorities said.

Firefighters sent to the 1000 block of Angus Glen Court at 5:15 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

Information on the identity of the person who died was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.