David Toms makes history, goes wire-to-wire to win inaugural Galleri Classic

The Galleri Classic, a new tournament on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule, crowned David Toms (-16) as its first-ever champion on Sunday.

Second win in the month of March 🏆🏆@davidtomsgolf brings home the title at the inaugural @GalleriClassic! pic.twitter.com/rBWy7p74OY — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 26, 2023

Toms matched his opening round of 65 on Sunday and birdies four of the final three holes to win his fourth title on the Champions Tour.

Who will bring home the hardware @GalleriClassic?



Final round is live on @GolfChannel 📺 pic.twitter.com/Ro1SOZsrOp — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 26, 2023

With the victory, Toms takes home $330,000 of the $2.2M prize purse.

FINAL LEADERBOARD