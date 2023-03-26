Skip to Content
David Toms makes history, goes wire-to-wire to win inaugural Galleri Classic

The Galleri Classic, a new tournament on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule, crowned David Toms (-16) as its first-ever champion on Sunday.

Toms matched his opening round of 65 on Sunday and birdies four of the final three holes to win his fourth title on the Champions Tour.

With the victory, Toms takes home $330,000 of the $2.2M prize purse.

FINAL LEADERBOARD

Sports Director Blake Arthur with inaugural Galleri Classic champion David Toms.
