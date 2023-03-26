Tax the rich? Chicago mayoral hopefuls debate city budget
By SARA BURNETT
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — How best to manage Chicago’s financial challenges is among the many issues separating Democrats Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas heading into the April 4 runoff for mayor. Johnson has called for $800 million in new taxes to be paid for by “the ultrarich.” Vallas says Johnson’s plan would hurt the wealthy and the businesses that provide jobs and industries the city needs to thrive. As in other major cities, the debate in Chicago over who should pay what in taxes has taken on increasing prominence post-pandemic. Some see this moment as a chance to rebuild the economy and ensure more equitable futures for residents. In Chicago, the task is complicated by concerns over violent crime rates.