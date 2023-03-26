Veto puts Kentucky in thick of fight over transgender rights

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill aimed at transgender health care has put Kentucky in the middle of a national fight. But the consequences are more immediate in Kentucky. Its election this year offers an early test on the state-by-state assault on gender-affirming care for minors. The veto issued Friday set off competing messages likely to be repeated until the November election. That’s when Kentucky voters will decide whether to reelect the Democratic governor or hand over the governor’s office to a Republican. No one seems to know yet how much weight voters will put on the transgender issue.

