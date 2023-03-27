Lyft to pick up new CEO amid deepening post-pandemic losses

Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer are relinquishing their leadership roles to make way for a former Amazon executive as the ride-hailing service struggles to recover from the pandemic while long-time rival Uber has been regaining its momentum. Under the new order announced Monday, Green will step down as Lyft’s CEO effective April 17 and Zimmer will give up his role as the San Francisco company’s president at the end of June. David Risher, who helped build Amazon into an e-commerce powerhouse, will replace Green as CEO. The shake-up comes a month after Lyft announced disappointing quarterly results that deepened a sharp downturn in its stock.

