Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:28 PM

Skydiver drops into power lines during Elsinore jump, requiring rescue

Cal Fire

A skydiver making a drop over Lake Elsinore today got hung up in high-tension power lines just south of the landing zone, requiring Riverside County firefighters to rescue him.

The parachutist emergency was reported about 11:55 a.m. at 31945 Corydon Road, near Cereal Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine and truck crews were sent to the location and found the skydiver, whose name was not disclosed, tangled and dangling in the SoCal Edison electrical lines.

The victim was not electrocuted and spoke with firefighters as they coordinated a rescue utilizing an aerial ladder truck, fire officials said.   

After confirming that SoCal Edison technicians had secured the lines, the rescue operation went forward, and the victim was extricated and pulled to safety at 12:50 p.m.

He did not require medical treatment.  

The parachutist was part of a group jump that originated from Skydive Elsinore, which operates a private airfield just a block north of where the victim got hung up.

Aircraft come and go from the strip with jumpers almost daily, weather-permitting.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content