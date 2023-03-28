Is a new music festival on its way to the desert? Goldenvoice, Metallica tease ‘Power Trip’

Could a new music festival be coming to the Empire Polo Club in Indio? On Tuesday, Goldenvoice, the parent company of the Coachella music festival, released a teaser video for a new metal music festival, Power Trip.

Are you ready for a Power Trip? https://t.co/9oGlfNjxW7 pic.twitter.com/ktC0ZWSi5i — Power Trip (@Powertriplive) March 28, 2023

The website for Power Trip contains very little information right now. The only thing on the website is that there will be a big reveal on March 30.

A teaser video released on Tuesday definitely has some desert inspiration. It appears one of the logos is a cactus doing the "Metal Horns."

Another big clue about the festival is who has shared out the teaser video, metal heavyweights Metallica, Iron Maiden and Ozzy Osbourne.

There's no word on where this festival could be held. We've reached out to the city of Indio to see whether Goldenvoice has any special event permits for any additional events to be held in the city later this year.

This wouldn't be Goldenvoice's first rock festival in the desert. Back in 2011, Goldenvoice put together "The Big Four," which was headlined by Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax.

In October 2016, Goldenvoice promoted "Desert Trip," a 6-day festival featuring legendary rock n' roll acts including Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones.

There have been many rumors following the success of Desert Trip that Goldenvoice could hold another festival in October. A third festival has not been held at the Empire Polo Club since Desert Trip, however, in 2021, Goldenvoice assumed year-round operations of the venue as well as the Empire Grand Oasis special event property in Thermal.

At the time, Goldenvoice said the move would allow for greater programming and scheduling flexibility while opening both the Empire Polo Club and Grand Oasis properties up to a broader spectrum of special events, sporting events, and private functions.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates as we continue to learn more about Power Trip.