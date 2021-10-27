Goldenvoice announces plans to operate Empire Polo Club year-round

Indio's Empire Polo Club will be operated year-round by the promoter of the Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival and Stagecoach Music Festival in a new long-term agreement announced Wednesday morning.

Goldenvoice said in a statement it has plans for expanding its use of the property along with the Empire Grand Oasis special event property in Thermal.

The Haagen Family, the owner of the Empire Polo Club, said in a statement, “We are pleased to continue our long-term relationship with Paul Tollett and Goldenvoice. The new long-term lease will assure that the iconic Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals will continue for many years to come and allow Goldenvoice to expand their vast catalog of musical acts on both of Empire’s properties."

Paul Tollett, President, Goldenvoice, said in a statement, "It is a privilege to now take over the operations of the venue and we look forward to continuing to build upon the special history that has been established there. It’s immeasurable how much we’ve learned from Al Haagen."

The Empire Polo Club has been home to the Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival since its inception in 1999. It also hosts its country music counterpart, Stagecoach. That music festival first took place on the grounds in 2007.

Goldenvoice says the new business arrangement will allow for greater programming and scheduling flexibility while opening both the Empire Polo Club and Grand Oasis properties up to a broader spectrum of special events, sporting events, and private functions.

