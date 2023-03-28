Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:01 PM
Published 11:58 AM

Recent heavy rains are affecting California crop production

KESQ

Heavy rain that has recently drenched the entire state is affecting crop production across California.

Northern California farms have been hardest hit with reports of muddy fields, decreased crop quality and unsuitable harvesting conditions for farm workers.

Some California farmers have welcomed the rain, noting that the rains have improved their soil and overall crop production.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with local farmers about how the recent rains have affected their farms and crop production.

Stay with News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more information about the state of valley farms.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content