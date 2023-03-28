Recent heavy rains are affecting California crop production

Heavy rain that has recently drenched the entire state is affecting crop production across California.

Northern California farms have been hardest hit with reports of muddy fields, decreased crop quality and unsuitable harvesting conditions for farm workers.

Some California farmers have welcomed the rain, noting that the rains have improved their soil and overall crop production.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with local farmers about how the recent rains have affected their farms and crop production.

