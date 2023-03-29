Capitol Riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI informant who marched to the U.S. Capitol with fellow Proud Boys members has testified that he didn’t know of any plans for the far-right extremist group to invade the building on Jan. 6. The informant identified himself in court only as “Aaron” when he testified on Wednesday as a defense witness. On trial for seditious conspiracy are former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants. The informant was communicating with his FBI handler as a mob of Trump supporters breached police barricades at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He told the handler that the Proud Boys didn’t inspire the violence.

