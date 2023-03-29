Judge orders US to resume oil, gas leasing in North Dakota
By TRISHA AHMED
Associated Press/Report for America
A judge has ordered the U.S. government to resume oil and gas lease sales on federal lands in North Dakota. The order came Monday, even as a legal battle continues over the Biden administration’s decision to pause the leasing program two years ago in an effort to combat climate change. North Dakota’s attorney general says the canceled lease sales have cost the state over $100 million in revenue each year. A U.S. Department of Justice attorney argued that ordering lease sales before the lawsuit is decided is a “rush to judgment” that could cause increased litigation risk from environmental conservation groups.