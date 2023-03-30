Malaysia’s top court refuses ex-PM Najib’s bid for review

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s top court has refused to review its 2022 decision to uphold former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s graft conviction and 12-year jail sentence, saying he was “the author of his own misfortune.” The Federal Court rejected his final appeal in August in a case linked to the looting of state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, sending Najib straight to prison to start his sentence. But Najib says he has been denied a fair trial and has sought a review to overturn the decision. The Federal Court, in a majority ruling, rejected Najib’s assertion. Four of five judges on a new panel said they found “no failure of justice.” This effectively shut the lid on the case and Najib must now serve out the duration of his sentence.

