Palm Desert Charter Middle School Color Guard is making history

Palm Desert Charter Middle School, Color Guard Team made history last year when they went to the World Championships in Ohio and competed against High Schools in the Finals.

This year's Team is making history again!

The Color Guard team was promoted to the Scholastic Open Division, and they are the first-ever middle school in history to compete in the high-level division. They qualified for WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, on April 13th at 6 pm est and 3:05 pm pst. Coach Jose Pena says the competition will be streaming on flomarching.com

"I always dreamed of going to the arena and performing and having these big teams and being captain, and now like, I get it," says Victoria Gill, the captain of the PDMS Color Guard.

This year the team will have three levels of competition; Scholastic A, Scholastic Open, and Scholastic World.

The varsity is going to Nationals in Dayton, Ohio, performing at the highest level of the competition. There are twenty-six members on varsity.

"This trip will cost us about $40,000," says Coach Pena. "The plane and hotels, we're going for a week, hotels, and it's especially right now when things are more expensive than ever. It's hard for a team to travel that far."

If you would like to donate, the team has a GoFundMe. The parents have already hosted fundraisers to cover a large chunk of the cost but are seeking community support.

The Team will be going to compete in less than a month.