Greece: Suspects in foiled Passover attack appear in court

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two men accused of planning a Passover attack on a Jewish center in central Athens are appearing in court to answer to terrorism charges. Greek authorities announced the arrests of the suspects earlier this week. Police alleged they were planning to attack the Chabad of Athens center, which is part of Judaism’s international Chabad-Lubavitch movement. The center hosts religious services, as well as a kosher restaurant and grocery. Passover is one of the most important Jewish holidays and this year’s observance starts next Wednesday at sundown. Investigators are trying to determine if the suspects were planning attacks at other locations.

