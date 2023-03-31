Ukraine’s neighbors call on EU to address farm produce glut

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leaders of five European Union members helping the transit of Ukrainian farm produce to third countries are calling for EU action over a glut that resulted from the goods not leaving for their destinations, bringing down prices in their own markets and angering farmers. Poland, Romania and other countries stepped in to help the transit after Russia blocked traditional routes when it invaded Ukraine 13 months ago. The EU has waived customs duties and import quotas to facilitate the transport to non-EU markets that had counted on the deliveries. But farmers in transit countries say much of the grain stays, flooding their own markets and bringing prices down while fertilizer and energy costs are sky-rocketing.

