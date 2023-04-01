Montenegrins choose new president amid political turmoil

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegrins are casting ballots in a runoff presidential election that is a battle between a long-serving pro-Western incumbent and a newcomer promising changes in the small NATO member state in Europe locked in political turmoil. Observers say that President Milo Djukanovic, who is credited with leading Montenegro to independence and into NATO, could be facing defeat from the economist Jakov Milatovic, the candidate backed by governing parties advocating closer ties with Serbia. The runoff vote on Sunday is being held after none of the bidders won majority support in the first round of voting two weeks ago.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.