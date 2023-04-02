New York, city of Trump’s dreams, delivers his comeuppance

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is due to return to the city that put him on the map, but which long ago rejected him. Queens-born Trump faces charges from a grand jury in Manhattan, the place he long has viewed as center of the world, where he built his business empire and spent the vast majority of his life. But the people of the borough long ago turned their back on Trump. New Yorkers rejected him in the voting booth, ostracized him with massive protests, and now have indicted him with a jury of his peers. It is a dramatic turn for Trump, whose love of the city has not been matched by love from New Yorkers, and who is regarded in many corners of the metropolis as a hometown antihero.

