Novice politician Jakov Milatovic wins Montenegro presidency

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Economy expert and political novice Jakov Milatovic has declared victory in Montenegro’s presidential election, defeating long-serving pro-Western incumbent Milo Djukanovic. Predictions released by the usually reliable Centre for Monitoring and Research show that Milatovic won around 60% of the ballots while Djukanovic won around 40%. Analysts say the results could change slightly but that the gap between the two is too wide for major changes. Milatovic made the declaration and Djukanovic conceded. Observers in Montenegro say Milatovic’s victory reflects voter fatigue with Djukanovic and disillusionment with established politicians. Milatovic, 36, first entered politics in 2020 after earning his education in Britain and the United States.

